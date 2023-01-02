Create New Account
EMF and Plant Growth...Killing Everything. Check This Out
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw

Jan 2, 2023

WiFi wipes out plant growth. Makes it harder to plant and grow your own food. I am sure that is just an accident. Our government would never do something like this on purpose right? Yes they would and yes they do. If it kills plants, it is killing us.

Source: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Bk6KsTJZAwl/

emfsciencefoodtechnologywi-fikilledplant growth

