EMF and Plant Growth...Killing Everything. Check This Out

Jim Crenshaw

Jan 2, 2023



WiFi wipes out plant growth. Makes it harder to plant and grow your own food. I am sure that is just an accident. Our government would never do something like this on purpose right? Yes they would and yes they do. If it kills plants, it is killing us.

Source: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Bk6KsTJZAwl/