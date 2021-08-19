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Precision Extraction Solutions
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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23 views • August 19, 2021
Nick Tennant is the Founder and CTO of Precision Extraction Solutions, a global leader in cannabis extraction equipment, technology, site planning, compliance, and training. Nick is a cannabis entrepreneur with over 12 years experience developing and operating companies in the cannabis industry.

Precision Extraction's mission is to continue to evolve the science of extraction equipment and technology by developing the most desired and sought-after cannabis extraction equipment, technology, and specialty equipment on the market.

The key principal that sets Precision Extraction Solutions apart from the competitors is their ability to appropriately identify key design parameters and effectively design the correct end-to-end solution to meet their client's needs.

Guest:
Nick Tennant, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Precision Extraction Solutions
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tenn/
https://precisionextraction.com

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 770 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
extractsconcentratedabs
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