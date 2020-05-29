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Why Jim is So Stupid: Swine Brothers 173
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10 views • May 29, 2020
Ah, we compare our metal scenes and swap stories.
Special thanks to Jeanie Keebler of Ye Goat-Herd Gods for the theme song! Buy her albums: https://yghg.bandcamp.com/
Voice clip was text-to-speech: https://www.notjordanpeterson.com
Subscribe or I'll feed you to The Jim! If you actually enjoy the abuse, leave your mentally disturbed comment below!
Email the host, Elliott:
[email protected]
ADD ME on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/elliott.lind...
Follow Swine Brothers on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/swinebros
Follow Swine Brothers on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SwineBros666
Special thanks to Jeanie Keebler of Ye Goat-Herd Gods for the theme song! Buy her albums: https://yghg.bandcamp.com/
Voice clip was text-to-speech: https://www.notjordanpeterson.com
Subscribe or I'll feed you to The Jim! If you actually enjoy the abuse, leave your mentally disturbed comment below!
Email the host, Elliott:
[email protected]
ADD ME on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/elliott.lind...
Follow Swine Brothers on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/swinebros
Follow Swine Brothers on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SwineBros666
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