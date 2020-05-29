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Why Jim is So Stupid: Swine Brothers 173
Swine Brothers
Swine Brothers
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10 views • May 29, 2020
Ah, we compare our metal scenes and swap stories.

Special thanks to Jeanie Keebler of Ye Goat-Herd Gods for the theme song! Buy her albums: https://yghg.bandcamp.com/
Voice clip was text-to-speech: https://www.notjordanpeterson.com
Subscribe or I'll feed you to The Jim! If you actually enjoy the abuse, leave your mentally disturbed comment below!



Email the host, Elliott:
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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