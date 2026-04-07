4.7.26: Will he or won't he? Trump's Iran deadline nears

President Trump has threatened the "crazy bastards" leading Iran...telling them they have until 8 PM Eastern to open the Strait of Hormuz or face destruction of their power plants and bridges. Less than 12 hours away, what do you expect he'll do?



Also, Tom DeWeese, founder and President of the American Policy Center, explains why Ohio must reject the lure of massive data centers and the jobs they will create. Huge discussion coming at 7:30.



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