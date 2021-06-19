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2021 JUN 17 Derek Sloan MP raises concerns on COVID 19 Vaccine censorship of doctors and scientists
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50 views • June 19, 2021
2021 JUN 17 Derek Sloan MP raises concerns on COVID 19 Vaccine censorship of doctors and scientists
MP Derek Sloan news conference Parliament Hill: Raising serious concerns of censorship of doctors, scientists and alternative medical information related to vaccines.
MP Sloan is joined with Dr. Byram Bridle for instance is an immunology professor from the University of Guelph Ontario Dr. Patrick Phillips from Englehart Hospital and Dr. Don Welsh from the University of Western Ontario, who address the censorship issues and their personal experiences.
MP Derek Sloan news conference Parliament Hill: Raising serious concerns of censorship of doctors, scientists and alternative medical information related to vaccines.
MP Sloan is joined with Dr. Byram Bridle for instance is an immunology professor from the University of Guelph Ontario Dr. Patrick Phillips from Englehart Hospital and Dr. Don Welsh from the University of Western Ontario, who address the censorship issues and their personal experiences.
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