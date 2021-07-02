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Kim Davis Jailed Over Gay Marriage Licenses | True News
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14 views • July 02, 2021
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Rowan, Kentucky County Clerk Kim Davis was jailed on Thursday as she continued to defy a court order that she begin issuing gay marriage licenses. Davis was called before U.S. District Judge David Bunning for a contempt of court hearing where Bunning said that Davis would be jailed until she complied with his order to begin issuing gay marriage licenses.
The crux of the contempt case against her involves Kentucky law, which, unlike some states' laws, requires county clerks to issue marriage licenses.
“Her good faith belief is simply not a viable defense,” Bunning said in court, explaining that he did not believe that fines would stop Davis from refusing to grant gay marriage licenses as she makes $80,000 per year as a government county clerk.
Davis testified how she came to Christ in 2011 following the death of her mother-in-law. Before she appeared in court Thursday, Davis said that she was prepared to go to jail.
“I’ve weighed the cost and I’m prepared to go to jail, I sure am,” she said. “This has never been a gay or lesbian issue for me. This is about upholding the word of God.”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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Sources
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=VQ1zAwAAQBAJ&;pg=PA249
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-miscegenation_laws_in_the_United_States
http://www.nytimes.com/2007/11/26/opinion/26coontz.html?pagewanted=all
Rowan, Kentucky County Clerk Kim Davis was jailed on Thursday as she continued to defy a court order that she begin issuing gay marriage licenses. Davis was called before U.S. District Judge David Bunning for a contempt of court hearing where Bunning said that Davis would be jailed until she complied with his order to begin issuing gay marriage licenses.
The crux of the contempt case against her involves Kentucky law, which, unlike some states' laws, requires county clerks to issue marriage licenses.
“Her good faith belief is simply not a viable defense,” Bunning said in court, explaining that he did not believe that fines would stop Davis from refusing to grant gay marriage licenses as she makes $80,000 per year as a government county clerk.
Davis testified how she came to Christ in 2011 following the death of her mother-in-law. Before she appeared in court Thursday, Davis said that she was prepared to go to jail.
“I’ve weighed the cost and I’m prepared to go to jail, I sure am,” she said. “This has never been a gay or lesbian issue for me. This is about upholding the word of God.”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=VQ1zAwAAQBAJ&;pg=PA249
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-miscegenation_laws_in_the_United_States
http://www.nytimes.com/2007/11/26/opinion/26coontz.html?pagewanted=all
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