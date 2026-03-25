The Mother of All Energy Lockdowns: Welcome to the Controlled Demolition of Your Life

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Jeff Berwick and Stew Peters talk about the Trumpenstein Club deliberately turning the lights out on Cuba, targeting Iran’s water plants and power grid, and blowing up oil infrastructure worldwide to unleash the mother of all energy lockdowns and kick off the largest depopulation event since World War II.
Stew Peters Network | https://rumble.com/v77l1hs-iran-blackout-and-oil-shock-energy-lockdown-and-wwiii-begins.html
dollarvigilante.com/VIC
TZLA | https://tzla.club