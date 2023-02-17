X22 REPORT Ep. 3000a - Biden Can’t Escape The Energy Crisis, AG Paxton Makes A Move On The Spending Bill

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3000a - Feb 17, 2023
Biden Can’t Escape The Energy Crisis, AG Paxton Makes A Move On The Spending Bill
When Obama was in the WH, he wanted to control water on people land, Trump removed this and Biden brought it back. People are moving out of CA and NY. OPEC+ are going to continue to cut production. AG Paxton is going after the House, they passed the spending bill without a quorum.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
