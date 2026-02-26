BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🤡 Iran’s almost got... no bomb: Netanyahu’s nuclear mantras collection
🤡 Iran’s almost got... no bomb: Netanyahu’s nuclear mantras collection

Once upon a time in 1995, an Israeli opposition leader called Benjamin confidently said the hard thing: Iran will get nuclear weapons in just 3-5 years!

Nobody listened, but no big deal! If you repeat a lie every five years, they’ll totally believe Iran is "just one year from nukes" in 2025. 

And mind you, this guy also warned of Saddam Hussein nuking the US via terrorists.

Paranoia Will Destroy Ya!

Adding:  US makes severe ‘nuclear’ demands of Iran at Geneva talks today

The list of demands US negotiators were expected to deliver to Iran, according to the US officials cited by Wall Street Journal, includes:

🌏 Dismantling the three main nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan

🌏 Delivering all of the enriched uranium Iran has to the US

Iran, however, insists that it has the right to enrich uranium, while at the same time displaying willingness to limit the threshold of the enrichment to as low as 1.5%.

The negotiations in Geneva have been suspended and are expected to resume later tonight as the US and Iranian delegations needed to consult their respective superiors.

