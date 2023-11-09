Scenes from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq today in three separate operations Dated 11-9-2023

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

“Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the American occupation base, "Ain al-Assad", western Iraq, in three separate operations and with different weapons, directly hitting their targets.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Thursday 24 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

(Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.)

Believe God Almighty

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the American occupation base, Harir, in northern Iraq, with two drones, hitting their targets directly.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

