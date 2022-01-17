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Q: The Storm Is Upon Us! End of The [D] Party! Down She Goes!
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937 views • January 17, 2022
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Today's Featured Link:
Christian Patriot News Update [12.18.21] Lin Wood vs. General Flynn!
https://rumble.com/vr058c-the-general-flynn-lin-wood-war-goes-nuclear-is-flynn-the-enemy-within-or-di.html
Previous Updates:
Q: Military InteL. Lin gence! The 17th at 17:17 Military Time! How Many Coincidences Before It's Mathematically Impossible?
https://rumble.com/vshwdb-military-intel.-lin-gence-the-17th-at-1717-how-many-coincidences-before-mat.html
Q: Incoming Sonic BQQMS! Truth Bombs Are Destroying The Deep State Cabal Propaganda Narrative!
https://rumble.com/vsfgdl-incoming-sonic-booms-truth-bombs-are-destroying-the-deep-state-cabal-propag.html
The Satanic Biden-Harris Regime! Dangerous Experimental Bioweapons & The Mark of the Beast!
https://rumble.com/vs78ww-the-satanic-biden-harris-regime-dangerous-experimental-bioweapons-and-the-m.html
DEC[L]AS Coming! Justice, Jail & Death Sentences! Let The Unsealing Begin!
https://rumble.com/vs5ce9-declas-coming-justice-jail-and-death-sentences-let-the-unsealing-begin.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ www.HealthWithPatriot.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
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NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Today's Featured Link:
Christian Patriot News Update [12.18.21] Lin Wood vs. General Flynn!
https://rumble.com/vr058c-the-general-flynn-lin-wood-war-goes-nuclear-is-flynn-the-enemy-within-or-di.html
Previous Updates:
Q: Military InteL. Lin gence! The 17th at 17:17 Military Time! How Many Coincidences Before It's Mathematically Impossible?
https://rumble.com/vshwdb-military-intel.-lin-gence-the-17th-at-1717-how-many-coincidences-before-mat.html
Q: Incoming Sonic BQQMS! Truth Bombs Are Destroying The Deep State Cabal Propaganda Narrative!
https://rumble.com/vsfgdl-incoming-sonic-booms-truth-bombs-are-destroying-the-deep-state-cabal-propag.html
The Satanic Biden-Harris Regime! Dangerous Experimental Bioweapons & The Mark of the Beast!
https://rumble.com/vs78ww-the-satanic-biden-harris-regime-dangerous-experimental-bioweapons-and-the-m.html
DEC[L]AS Coming! Justice, Jail & Death Sentences! Let The Unsealing Begin!
https://rumble.com/vs5ce9-declas-coming-justice-jail-and-death-sentences-let-the-unsealing-begin.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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