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Q: The Storm Is Upon Us! End of The [D] Party! Down She Goes!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Today's Featured Link:

Christian Patriot News Update [12.18.21] Lin Wood vs. General Flynn!

https://rumble.com/vr058c-the-general-flynn-lin-wood-war-goes-nuclear-is-flynn-the-enemy-within-or-di.html



Previous Updates:


Q: Military InteL. Lin gence! The 17th at 17:17 Military Time! How Many Coincidences Before It's Mathematically Impossible?


https://rumble.com/vshwdb-military-intel.-lin-gence-the-17th-at-1717-how-many-coincidences-before-mat.html



Q: Incoming Sonic BQQMS! Truth Bombs Are Destroying The Deep State Cabal Propaganda Narrative!


https://rumble.com/vsfgdl-incoming-sonic-booms-truth-bombs-are-destroying-the-deep-state-cabal-propag.html



The Satanic Biden-Harris Regime! Dangerous Experimental Bioweapons & The Mark of the Beast!


https://rumble.com/vs78ww-the-satanic-biden-harris-regime-dangerous-experimental-bioweapons-and-the-m.html



DEC[L]AS Coming! Justice, Jail & Death Sentences! Let The Unsealing Begin!


https://rumble.com/vs5ce9-declas-coming-justice-jail-and-death-sentences-let-the-unsealing-begin.html




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