'Climate' Agenda to March on Regardless of Trump or Voters: Sen. Coons

The "climate" policies being pursued by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats will continue "regardless" of whether Americans believe in the man-made global-warming hypothesis or elect government officials who want to stop it, declared U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) in response to a question from The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The exchange took place at the United Nations COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai.
