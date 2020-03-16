Israeli Scientists were working on a COVID19 Vaccine Prior to the Outbreak!!?

Israeli Scientists Claim It’s ‘Pure Luck’ They Were Already Working On A COVID-19 Vaccine Prior To The Outbreak!?

And they make it sound like they were working on some ‘generic’ template for pulmonary vaccines that could ‘easily’ be modified to other ‘similar’ viruses. But the reason flu shots allegedly don’t work from season to season is that each year has a new virus and they have to start all over again, and coronavirus would be the same.



Interestingly, a similar article about this vaccine appeared in the Times Of Israel, but that article failed to mention the role that ‘luck’ played in the rapid development of the vaccine, but it did mention that they’d been working on this generic template for 4 years already.



Strangely, this second article makes a rather contradictory claim — that they found the genetic sequence for it online and applied that to their ‘template’. Which one is it? Were they already working on COVID-19 or not?



Regardless, this second article also makes the astonishing claim that they may have the vaccine ready in only 90 days from now.



In order to rush this vaccine to market, it surely cannot be tested properly in such a short time, and anyone who takes it is literally taking their lives into their own hands.



Remember the devastation that the Swine Flu vaccine caused? People got so caught up in the hysteria created by the media that they were willing to take an inadequately manufactured and tested vaccine.



Recall how because of the hysteria generated by the media surrounding polio, the first polio vaccine by Jonas Salk was rushed to market without proper testing, and it actually caused polio in children and had to be quietly withdrawn while falsely claiming ‘victory’ over polio.



And the same very well may happen this time: the normal ‘red tape’ to get this vaccine approved will be waived because of overwhelming public demand and fear, and this new vaccine could end up killing far more people than the cornonavirus ever will.