© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Systemic Plandemic
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • January 08, 2022
I originally published this video on 04/01/2020 I can't believe it's been almost 2 years and we're still in this mess.
Bill Gates Lolita Express https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7377133/amp/Bill-Gates-REFUSES-reveal-flew-Lolita-Express-Jeffrey-Epstein-prison-release.html https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattperez/2020/03/18/bill-gates-calls-for-national-tracking-system-for-coronavirus-during-reddit-ama/ https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids https://www.khq.com/national/bill-gates-state-by-state-shutdown-won-t-work/video_f72c248d-fdf5-5431-bbee-5bcfaacc04cd. Gates influence https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.politico.eu/article/bill-gates-who-most-powerful-doctor/amp/
Find me everywhere @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
Bill Gates Lolita Express https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7377133/amp/Bill-Gates-REFUSES-reveal-flew-Lolita-Express-Jeffrey-Epstein-prison-release.html https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattperez/2020/03/18/bill-gates-calls-for-national-tracking-system-for-coronavirus-during-reddit-ama/ https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids https://www.khq.com/national/bill-gates-state-by-state-shutdown-won-t-work/video_f72c248d-fdf5-5431-bbee-5bcfaacc04cd. Gates influence https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.politico.eu/article/bill-gates-who-most-powerful-doctor/amp/
Find me everywhere @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.