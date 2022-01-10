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Ep. 618 – Chicago Teachers Throw Hissy Fits, Refuse To Return To School
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100 views • January 10, 2022
On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in the Windy City, where public school teachers in Chicago and their union have forced nearly 300,000 children to stay home, simply because they don't want to show up for work like other educators across country.
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