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A cry from Hong Kong: 29-year-old cancer patient girl
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82 views • December 18, 2021
The YouTuber known as "CheungTinn." Her name is said to be Tiffany. Disclaimer: She is not Winston. "我的遺言？29歲癌末期，九十後女生得幾個月命！我是一個九十後女生，兩年前確診患上子宮頸腺癌2B期。 在我剛剛過了29歲時，醫生說我的癌細胞擴散了，只剩下幾個月壽命... 雖然不知..."
too many videos on my end. I have not checked this video's contents. Posting here is not an endorsement of its contents. Viewer discretion advised.
too many videos on my end. I have not checked this video's contents. Posting here is not an endorsement of its contents. Viewer discretion advised.
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