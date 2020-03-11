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(mild language) ANTIFA on domestic terrorist watch list finally!
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27 views • March 11, 2020
Its time for ALL Canadians to stand up to this corrupt nonsense!
na·tiv·ist
/ˈnādəvəst/
Learn to pronounce
adjective
1.
relating to or supporting the policy of protecting the interests of native-born or established inhabitants against those of immigrants.
"he has made his nativist beliefs known through his divisive comments about immigrants"
na·tiv·ist
/ˈnādəvəst/
Learn to pronounce
adjective
1.
relating to or supporting the policy of protecting the interests of native-born or established inhabitants against those of immigrants.
"he has made his nativist beliefs known through his divisive comments about immigrants"
Keywords
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