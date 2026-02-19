© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dragon's Prophecy (2025)
October 7 unleashed a new war in the Middle East, a place where nothing ever seems to be solved, or resolved. Whose land is it really? Who is good and who is evil? How can good prevail over evil without becoming evil itself? Could the fate of the world, of humanity itself, be tied to this conflict? And how does America fit into the picture?
#Documentary