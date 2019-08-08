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LEADFOOT ++++ Bring It On +++ For Alexander Emmerich Jones !!!!
Operation Uplift
Operation Uplift
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22 views • August 08, 2019
This is a band I was in in the ninetays.
That is Me, in the blue "Mexican Toupee".
Since becoming a Father, I now wear a RED one.
Anyhoo, I am a huge admirer of Alex Jones, and the whole Infowars "thing".
He is the First to admit if and when He has made a mistake, in any way, on any level.
He is a REAL MAN, and speaks and acts as One.
He is a Fellow TEXAN.
I am a TEXAN.
He is part American Indian. Commanche, I think.
Commanches where famous for having the largest range of any American Indian Tribe, and their Perpetual " No More Mr. Nice Guy " ways. They are relatives of tha Apache, I thnk.
I am part American Indian, but I have zero clue what Tribe.
I Know this because of My Father ( God Rest His Soul ), and his severe alcoholism, and the Physical reactions He had to drinking, which are scientifically documented as occuring ONLY to American Indians.
Quitting drinking was a hard battle for My Father, which I am Proud to say He Won.
Now, onto Alex Jones.
He is under severe assault for being "too real" in a World that has willfully chosen FAKE.
Screw fake.
Believe it or not, He and I have many mutual enemies.
I want to open a line of communication with Him, to explain how to put His enemies out of commition, , and Right NOW!!!!!!!!!!!
It could all be so easy.
Really.
I live in Switzerland, so I could begin by meeting Dan Lyman.
The enemy will try to stop this, but I bet they fail.
Support a Good Man who has built a media empire from the ground up, with His own Two Hands, sweat, balls, and brains.
If You love the American Way, You at least have to admit that He is an AMERICAN ORIGINAL!!!!
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.

In 1996, Leadfoot where;
Karl Agell-----Vocals
Graham Fry----Guitar
Ryan Behringer----Guitar
Jon McClain----Drums
Phil Swisher----Bass
Keywords
alexjonesonitbringleadfoot
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