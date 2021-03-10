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Zombie Apocalypse
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754 views • March 10, 2021
The Nasal Swab is shoved to the back of your nasal cavity where the BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER is .. this is a thin membrane that protests the brain. We have found that on the swabs themselves there are nano particulates known as smart dust and Thera-grippers. These Thera-grippers attach themselves to the nasal tissue and can release drugs or pathogens. Developed by Michael Bloomberg's John Hopkins University.
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