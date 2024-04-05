Create New Account
Federal Reserve Bank President More "Dubious" than Ever on Bitcoin
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

President of tthe Federal reserve of Minnesota, Neal Kashkari, expressed his doubts about bitcoin, stating that there was no legitimate use case and comparing it to beanie babies; do such people understand, or are they just champions for the Fiat regime? #nealkashkari #bitcoin #beaniebabies

