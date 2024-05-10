4 Kikestani Cowards Killed From Two incidents and Another was Terminally Injured :)
Two ISRAELI helicopters airlift dead and wounded ZIONIST soldiers from Rafah. Israeli helicopters land for the second time at the Kerem Shalom military site, and strong battles take place in Rafah.
Two severe incidents in Rafah.. A Tiger vehicle with a mounted explosive device while another was hit by an anti-tank missile.
4 soldiers were killed in the two incidents and another was terminally injured.
Bodies and injured transported by helicopter. 2024/05/10
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
