IF YOU'RE SURPRISED 🚷 YOU HAVEN'T BEEN PAYING ATTENTION, GOYIMZES

NOW - 51-49: U.S. Senate Democrats dismiss both articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas.





Chuck da Schmuck couldn't be moar pleased





Source: https://gab.com/disclosetv/posts/112288423763586576





https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/17/us/politics/senate-alejandro-mayorkas-impeachment-charge.html





https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/17/politics/senators-vote-mayorkas-impeachment-dg/index.html





The senators voted 51-48 against considering the first article of impeachment, with one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voting present. The vote to kill the second article split 51-49, with Murkowski siding with her party. Three independent senators — Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Angus King of Maine and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — sided with the Democrats on both votes.





Sort or filter the table below to see how individual senators voted on the rejection of each article.





Go ahead and check the article, if you wish...but let VfB offer a much easier answer as to why this is occurring, against the wishes of We The People:





Take out a dollar bill, and look on the back - see that pyramid?





That's a representation of...the Israeli Supreme Court





THAT is for whom all your so-called (((representatives))) work





https://www.pinterest.com/pin/603975000006576483/





Everyday I see how our country is run by very depraved ppl.





Yesterday, California’s Senate Democrats Rejected Bill to Make Purchasing 16, 17-year-olds for Sex a Felony.





Democrats rejected Bill authored by Sen. Shannon Grove to make the buying of children for sex a prison felony, and hijacked her bill forcing hostile amendments by denying Grove’s efforts to protect 16 and 17-year-old children from being purchased as part of commercial sex trafficking.





Under the amended bill now solicitation of 16 and 17 year-olds will remain a misdemeanor, punishable by as little as 2 days in jail or up to a $10,000 fine.





Grove’s bill would make solicitation, attempting to engage or engaging in sex with a minor for money a felony with a prison sentence ranging from 2 to 4 years, a fine not exceeding $25,000, and registration as a sex offender. The bill would punish all those who solicit from a child, regardless of whether or not the person knew or reasonably should have known that the person solicited was a minor.





https://gab.com/Shazlandia/posts/112287103365073792





Anons Ed Buck'ing Chuch da Shmuck: 🤣





HousePenguinCement

Filthy vile evil Jews. Schumer is fucking pedo