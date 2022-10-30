The ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE the children are going through

This video has been unpacked in Our Blogs. Here is a sample:

"It was SUPPOSED to be... "a SIMPLE job": Look after the children, until their parents pick them up. And they turned it into THIS! HOW many abortions, have those childcare workers had? How many OCCULT practices have they engaged in, in the privacy of their own homes, before "going to WORK"!... to share "THEIR gifts"... with the children? To say that "day... CARE... workers"... these days, 'CARE'? Yes they DO! They CARE about spreading the horror of "the ABORTION clinic experience", to ALL those who 'ESCAPED'!... the womb, AND those clinics... ALIVE!... Even though, the "Lil' Blessings"... childcare workers in the video were 'FIRED', after that video went VIRAL, they WOULDN'T have been, if their behavior wasn't video recorded and then UPLOADED to social media. And so the question REMAINS: How many DAILY HORRIFIC EVENTS are going on at "daycare" centers around the globe, that AREN'T being video recorded and uploaded to social media - events that would IMMEDIATELY result in the termination of all the so-called "CARE"... providers?... And ALL those who WORK 'in ANY capacity', with offspring, are going to LOSE their jobs, AND their income. See, it is already BEGINNING. "Enough"!" ( - from Our October 06, 2022 Blog)

Halloween was celebrated EARLY at Lil' Blessings Child Care, Hamilton Mississippi - on October 4, 2022. The daycare workers can be heard saying in the video: "Are you being bad?... Do I need to take you outside?... We are supposed to be cleaning up, monster," 4 of the daycare workers were fired and charged with child abuse felonies - but ONLY because that above video was leaked to social media. And so, the daily horrors continue in daycare centers around the globe. It is TIME for parents to pull their children OUT of the daycares and SCHOOLS.

