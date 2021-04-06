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TEXAS PROVING MASKS DON’T WORK [2021-04-05] - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
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270 views • April 06, 2021
TEXAS PROVING MASKS DON’T WORK [2021-04-05] - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
As the Illegitimate POTUS calls out state, county, and city leaders for dropping mask mandates, the science continues to be clear that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of Covid19. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the numbers out of Texas since Gov. Abbott lifted the statewide order, and highlights the experts that continue to speak out on this truly unscientific mitigation effort.
Note: Face Masks do not and can not stop viruses, it even says it right in the disclosure on the box. Face Masks are more dangerous than a Covid-19 virus ever was. The death stats are ALL FAKED, more people DID NOT DIE in 2020 than in the 5 years previous so NO PANDEMIC EXISTED IN 2020. This is reality because they are simply faking the death stats and saying all deaths are Corona deaths. The Covid-19 virus HAS NEVER EVEN BEEN ISOLATED, so it is still has not even proven to be a real thing. How can they make a vaccination to fight against Covid? The answer is they can't, and they have stated over and over again that the vaccination does not stop the Rona, in fact the experimental vaccine is called an OPERATING SYSTEM, GENE THERAPY, and THE FINAL SOLUTION for a good reason. Think mass DEPOPULATION EVENT prior to the year 2030, at the latest, and most likely before 2025. The Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is now over a year old, and over half of the world's populations STILL ARE UNCONSCIOUS TO THIS TRUTH. They keep believing politicians and the news, and they will not open their eyes and simply look at the reality in real life all around them. The politicians wrecked the economy, not a fake virus. Please Wake Up, DO NOT CONSENT, JUST SAY NO, and KEEP PUSHING BACK. Try your best to relocate to a RED COUNTY within a RED STATE before the mass depopulation event is pushed out to bring forth Agenda 2030.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Del Bigtree @ The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
As the Illegitimate POTUS calls out state, county, and city leaders for dropping mask mandates, the science continues to be clear that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of Covid19. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the numbers out of Texas since Gov. Abbott lifted the statewide order, and highlights the experts that continue to speak out on this truly unscientific mitigation effort.
Note: Face Masks do not and can not stop viruses, it even says it right in the disclosure on the box. Face Masks are more dangerous than a Covid-19 virus ever was. The death stats are ALL FAKED, more people DID NOT DIE in 2020 than in the 5 years previous so NO PANDEMIC EXISTED IN 2020. This is reality because they are simply faking the death stats and saying all deaths are Corona deaths. The Covid-19 virus HAS NEVER EVEN BEEN ISOLATED, so it is still has not even proven to be a real thing. How can they make a vaccination to fight against Covid? The answer is they can't, and they have stated over and over again that the vaccination does not stop the Rona, in fact the experimental vaccine is called an OPERATING SYSTEM, GENE THERAPY, and THE FINAL SOLUTION for a good reason. Think mass DEPOPULATION EVENT prior to the year 2030, at the latest, and most likely before 2025. The Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is now over a year old, and over half of the world's populations STILL ARE UNCONSCIOUS TO THIS TRUTH. They keep believing politicians and the news, and they will not open their eyes and simply look at the reality in real life all around them. The politicians wrecked the economy, not a fake virus. Please Wake Up, DO NOT CONSENT, JUST SAY NO, and KEEP PUSHING BACK. Try your best to relocate to a RED COUNTY within a RED STATE before the mass depopulation event is pushed out to bring forth Agenda 2030.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Del Bigtree @ The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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