Astrology & Predictions USA - Fall 2023 (September 23 - December 21, 2023)

My astrological predictions for Fall 2023 in the USA. You can just listen to the SUMMARY or each house in order (house jumps provided below). Hang in there, my friends! A big shift for the BETTER appears to be approaching before Xmas.
House 1: 23:52
House 2: 36:18
House 3: 42:48
House 4: 52:05
House 5: 56:23
House 6: 1:00:25
House 7: 1:09:07
House 8: 1:16:18
House 9: 1:25:58
House 10: 1:40:59
House 11: 1:52:54
House12: 1:58:03
Helpful Links:
Russell Brand & Dr John Campbell:
https://rumble.com/v3bkb4w-i-no-longer-trust-authority-dr-john-campbell-on-moderna-myocarditis-and-mrn.html
Edward Dowd:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oaeMQK4wNT8W/
Michael Yon:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pXPXjb0Sh5Jj/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.