Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Astrology & Predictions USA - Fall 2023 (September 23 - December 21, 2023)
channel image
FruitCakeAstrologer
41 Subscribers
66 views
Published a day ago

My astrological predictions for Fall 2023 in the USA. You can just listen to the SUMMARY or each house in order (house jumps provided below). Hang in there, my friends! A big shift for the BETTER appears to be approaching before Xmas.


House 1: 23:52

House 2: 36:18

House 3: 42:48

House 4: 52:05

House 5: 56:23

House 6: 1:00:25

House 7: 1:09:07

House 8: 1:16:18

House 9: 1:25:58

House 10: 1:40:59

House 11: 1:52:54

House12: 1:58:03


Helpful Links:


Russell Brand & Dr John Campbell:

https://rumble.com/v3bkb4w-i-no-longer-trust-authority-dr-john-campbell-on-moderna-myocarditis-and-mrn.html


Edward Dowd:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oaeMQK4wNT8W/


Michael Yon:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pXPXjb0Sh5Jj/


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/


TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer


Website: https://AstroSvs.com


Keywords
astrologyusapredictionfall2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket