【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】CCP Has Seized the Means of Cultural Production in U.S.

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06/03/2021 Natalie Winters：It really is an important fight. Because without voices like yours, like mine, like the wonderful work of Stephen K, Bannon, we wouldn’t be here today. And we wouldn’t have changed the tide on COVID-19, or as I like to call it the Chinese Communist Party virus.