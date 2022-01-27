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** Kid Rock – “WE THE PEOPLE” ** - Kid Rock – 26/Jan/2022
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** Kid Rock Shreds Biden with 'We the People' Song: 'Let's Go Brandon'
- Neon Nettle, Jay Greenberg – 26/Jan/2022
- Article & Video: https://neonnettle.com/news/18122-kid-rock-shreds-biden-with-we-the-people-song-let-s-go-brandon-?utm_source=Neon+Nettle+News&;utm_campaign=4b76d1887c-EMAIL&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_463f93dbc0-4b76d1887c-274855153
-- Rocker slams Democrats, Fauci, Big Tech and media in new anthem
Music star Kid Rock has released a new song that shreds Democrat Joe Biden with a catchy anthemic chorus that uses the "Let's Go Brandon" phrase.
The Detroit rocker's politically charged new anthem takes aim at Biden and slams his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The lyrics also blast the Democrats and their allies in Big Tech and the media.
The chorus of the song, titled, “We the People,” repeats the phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon.”
The viral phrase has become a widely popular chant that is code for “F**k Joe Biden.”
“‘Wear your mask, take your pills,’ now a whole generation is mentally ill," Rock screams in the song.
"Man, f**k Fauci,” Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, says in his new song.
“But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town, we gotta act quick, shut our borders down," he continues.
"Man, f**k Fauci,” Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, says in his new song.
“But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town, we gotta act quick, shut our borders down," he continues.
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"Joe Biden does, the media embraces, Big Don does it and they call him racist.”
Kid Rock goes on to proclaim, “F**k Facebook, f**k Twitter, too, and the mainstream media, f**k you too.”
“Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage, so it’s all the same, ain’t a damn thing changed,” he continues.
“You piece of sh*t, I don’t see color. ‘Black lives matter,’ no shit motherf**ker.”
“F**k CNN, f**k TMZ,” Kid Rock adds.
Kick Rock also promulgates a message of unity in the song, stressing that Americans need to “keep fighting for the right to be free,” even if they may disagree with one another politically.
“But we gotta keep fighting for the right to be free, and every human being doesn’t have to agree, we all bleed red, brother, listen to me, it’s time for love and unity,” the rocker declares.
Kid Rock’s “We the People” comes just months after the November release of his anti-woke anthem, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” which roasts millennials and laments how America has become “a nation full of pussies.”
In 2020, the rocker headlined a Michigan campaign event for then-President Donald Trump, energizing the crowd to cheer for the “greatest country in the world” and performing a collection of his hits for the president’s supporters in Macomb County.
Keywords
current eventsdeep statenwounited nationsagenda 2030shadow governmentmusic videowe the peoplekid rocklock downsthe great resetbuild back bettervaccine bioweaponfuck joe bidenlets go brandon
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