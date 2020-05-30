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TYRANNY TRACERS - Contact Tracer get Her Certificates and Tells All
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128 views • May 30, 2020
A real contact tracer took her training and discovered the real agenda behind the system
Forced relocation
Forced vaccination
Forced medications
An assigned enforcer (helper)
Destruction of private property to ensure disinfection
No constitutional rights
GPS tagging
Lost control of personal information
Notifications sent out publicly to all neighboring smart phone users
Forced to use tracing app and show it to return to work, go to store, take public transportation
Forced stealth updates on smart phones (may say carrier update)
No state is exempt (HR16666) - $100 Billion to pay tracers and enforcers
Forced relocation
Forced vaccination
Forced medications
An assigned enforcer (helper)
Destruction of private property to ensure disinfection
No constitutional rights
GPS tagging
Lost control of personal information
Notifications sent out publicly to all neighboring smart phone users
Forced to use tracing app and show it to return to work, go to store, take public transportation
Forced stealth updates on smart phones (may say carrier update)
No state is exempt (HR16666) - $100 Billion to pay tracers and enforcers
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