What is your Purpose in these End of Days - Bible Study

Pastor Larry shares encouragement and guidance centered on faith and living in alignment with God's purpose. He emphasizes the importance of trusting in God's word, especially during times of fear and uncertainty. He speaks about the truth of Jesus Christ's teachings, his resurrection, and the gospel's significance.

Pastor Larry outlines seven points on how to be strong and courageous based on the Book of Joshua, focusing on realizing God's presence, meditating on His precepts, practicing obedience, recalling His promises, being a role model, understanding the enemy (Satan), and recognizing God's purpose in one's life.

He stresses the significance of discovering one's specific purpose within God's plan, highlighting the importance of daily obedience, understanding one's calling within the body of Christ, and using the gifts bestowed by the Holy Spirit.

Throughout, Pastor Larry urges believers to seek wisdom from God, live a life glorifying Him, and find joy in serving Christ by sharing the divine plan and leading others to salvation.

He concludes with a message of prayer, expressing care for the viewers and encouraging them to continue their journey in Christ.