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The Myth of the Noble Savage
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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108 views • December 29, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3816/the-myth-of-the-noble-savage
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3816-the-myth-of-the-noble-savage

Are we better in a state of nature, before authority brings down the hammer on "misbehavior"? Do you ever yearn for a simple life, deep in the woods, free of social constraints? What do you think would happen to us all in the absence of the rule of law? Would we learn to cooperate, or end up fighting endlessly? Dr. Duke Pesta joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the ancient idea of an earthly paradise that existed before the fall of man. What was it really like? Better, or worse? Where would you prefer to live?

Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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stefan molyneuxduke pestanoble savagefreedomproject academy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy