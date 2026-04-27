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Tranny Queen Máxima of the Netherlands: Digital identification will show who is vaccinated and who is not.
She stated this at the Davos summit: it is not just a matter of banking or finance. This unique digital identification will also determine who is vaccinated and who is not, who can enroll their children in school, and who will receive government assistance. Everything is interconnected. Your medical records. Your children's education. Your financial viability. 🆔