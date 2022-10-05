Meet the Mormons V

A former Temple Mormon., 20 years of collecting evidence while participating, Rita Williams shares the many discrepancies she found between Mormonism and the teachings of the Holy Bible. She uses Scriptures to prove her points. It's an education that even for Christians to compare notes to make sure they are on the right track. Rita was a born again believer when she met up with the LDS church, raised in Europe and had no idea that the Mormons were lying. Missionaries are taught how to witness to Christians. Many Mormons are from other countries.