Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Meet the Mormons V
6 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

A former Temple Mormon., 20 years of collecting evidence while participating, Rita Williams shares the many discrepancies she found between Mormonism and the teachings of the Holy Bible. She uses Scriptures to prove her points. It's an education that even for Christians to compare notes to make sure they are on the right track. Rita was a born again believer when she met up with the LDS church, raised in Europe and had no idea that the Mormons were lying. Missionaries are taught how to witness to Christians. Many Mormons are from other countries.  

Keywords
ldsmormon templesmormon temple

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket