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This Pandemic of Panic - EXPLAINED SIMPLY - in 3 minutes flat!
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320 views • May 15, 2021
So many people are asking "but WHY the massive over-reaction???" Well here is a simple Root Cause Diagram, just to be helpful...!
Download the little vid here, free to use anywhere:
https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Pandemic-of-Panic-Root-Cause-Diagram-the-WHY-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
– alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Download the little vid here, free to use anywhere:
https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Pandemic-of-Panic-Root-Cause-Diagram-the-WHY-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
– alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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