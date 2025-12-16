BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Christmas Cats Beach Party - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
3 views • 1 day ago

Attention All The Cats In The City!


Christmas Cats Beach Party

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my Lyrics, Concept, Direction, AI voice/music



Attention all the cats in the city

Attention all the cats in the city


(pause)

You're invited to

Our perfect Christmas party

In our Florida Way

Right here on Flagler Beach


It will be a hot time,

building a sand snowman

(break)

Then we'll all cool off

surfing in the ocean


Chorus

Meow, Meow,

Meow, Meow


Let's get our dance on

In perfect cat formation

(break)

Let's have a bonfire

and sing as the sun goes down


Chorus

Meow, Meow,

Meow, Meow


oh how I love

this special time of cheer

Merry Christmas to all

And a fabulous New Year!


Chorus

Meow, Meow,

Meow, Meow

christmasaidancecatsnoveltychildrens music
