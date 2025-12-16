© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attention All The Cats In The City!
Christmas Cats Beach Party
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my Lyrics, Concept, Direction, AI voice/music
Attention all the cats in the city
Attention all the cats in the city
(pause)
You're invited to
Our perfect Christmas party
In our Florida Way
Right here on Flagler Beach
It will be a hot time,
building a sand snowman
(break)
Then we'll all cool off
surfing in the ocean
Chorus
Meow, Meow,
Meow, Meow
Let's get our dance on
In perfect cat formation
(break)
Let's have a bonfire
and sing as the sun goes down
Chorus
Meow, Meow,
Meow, Meow
oh how I love
this special time of cheer
Merry Christmas to all
And a fabulous New Year!
Chorus
Meow, Meow,
Meow, Meow