Attention All The Cats In The City!





Christmas Cats Beach Party

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my Lyrics, Concept, Direction, AI voice/music









Attention all the cats in the city

Attention all the cats in the city





(pause)

You're invited to

Our perfect Christmas party

In our Florida Way

Right here on Flagler Beach





It will be a hot time,

building a sand snowman

(break)

Then we'll all cool off

surfing in the ocean





Chorus

Meow, Meow,

Meow, Meow





Let's get our dance on

In perfect cat formation

(break)

Let's have a bonfire

and sing as the sun goes down





Chorus

Meow, Meow,

Meow, Meow





oh how I love

this special time of cheer

Merry Christmas to all

And a fabulous New Year!





Chorus

Meow, Meow,

Meow, Meow