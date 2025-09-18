Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 18, 2025 – KIMMEL DOWN! While Trump declares WAR on ANTIFA terror groups

- Predictions and Political Divide in America (0:11)

- Trump's Designation of Antifa and Financial Crimes (4:38)

- Radical Left-Wing Terrorism and Free Speech (11:13)

- EU's Seizure of Russian Assets and Geopolitical Implications (28:54)

- Saudi-Pakistan Defense Pact and Middle East Dynamics (36:29)

- Israel's Actions in Gaza and International Reactions (39:52)

- The Information War and Israel's Online Reputation (46:22)

- Robotics and Automation: China's Advantage (56:03)

- The Role of Robots in Decentralized Living (1:11:13)

- Interview with Professor Glenn Diesen on Europe and Russia (1:19:39)

- Ukraine Conflict and Predictions (1:21:34)

- Miscalculations and Economic Impact (1:25:08)

- Energy Crisis and Economic Consequences (1:28:01)

- China's Technological Advancements (1:31:42)

- China's Research and Technological Leadership (1:36:20)

- Multipolar World and US Foreign Policy (1:38:21)

- India's Relationship with Russia and China (1:46:44)

- European Leadership and Public Perception (1:53:58)

- Ukraine War and Western Narratives (1:57:00)

- BRICS and Non-Dollar Trade (2:12:49)





