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Trump administration waging war against freedom of speech.
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23 views • August 26, 2020
This 41-minute message presents several news stories showing freedom of speech under attack, including Facebook's tactics to silence Christian conservatives and a campaign by the Trump administration to arrest Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, a true champion of free speech. Unfortunately, President Trump is on the wrong side of this issue.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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