thejimmydoreshow Zelensky Bodyguard Has Nazi Patch On Uniform
The Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34EMwP8xgFA
https://rumble.com/v1kii3b-zelensky-bodyguard-has-nazi-patch-on-uniform.html
https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow/videos/479475373833288
Zelensky Bodyguard Has Nazi Patch On Uniform!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.