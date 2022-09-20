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thejimmydoreshow Zelensky Bodyguard Has Nazi Patch On Uniform
The Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34EMwP8xgFA
https://rumble.com/v1kii3b-zelensky-bodyguard-has-nazi-patch-on-uniform.html
https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow/videos/479475373833288
Zelensky Bodyguard Has Nazi Patch On Uniform!