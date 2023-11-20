Mike Igar: ARC 2023 | ⛵ Sailing World Atlantic Rally for Cruisers | Start Day
7 views
•
Published a day ago
•
156 yachts in the 38th atlantic rally for cruisers from gran canaria to saint lucia
recorded 19 november 2023
Keywords
spaincanary islandssaint luciagran canaria walkislas canariaslas palmas de gran canariarodney baytransatlantic sailingworld cruising club
