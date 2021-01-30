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Powers That Be Shutdown r/WallStreetBets ($GME) Server Over "Hate Speech"
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90 views • January 30, 2021
The left is doing everything they can to abolish free speech. The discord server shut down of r/WallStreetBets is exactly what happens when you define anything that you dislike as "hate speech." You are instantly able to shut down your opponents as no doubt, was pressured to the company was pressured to by the powers that be in an effort to alleviate the pressure on hedge funds and ensure they could preserve their capital.
This is why we must stand strong against any incursion into our first amendment and free-speech rights, because this is an exact example of it not being a slippery slope, but falling directly off the cliff.
#WallStreetBets #GME #Gamestop #FreeSpeech
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This is why we must stand strong against any incursion into our first amendment and free-speech rights, because this is an exact example of it not being a slippery slope, but falling directly off the cliff.
#WallStreetBets #GME #Gamestop #FreeSpeech
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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