The Frights’ Jordan Clark - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 606

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jordan Clark, guitarist of the surf punk band, The Frights, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Ready When You Are Tour with Flycatcher, Remo Drive, Liily, and Buddha Trixie. The Frights is currently supporting their newest album, Ready When You Are.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Gibson ES-339 Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DW0e2a
Gibson Flying V Electric Guitar, 1990s model - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rE4D7y
Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PzjVPN
Custom Randy Beis Handwired Tube Amplifier Head
Avatar 2x12 Guitar Speaker Cabinet loaded with Hellatone Speakers
Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOka2L
Boss PS-6 Harmonist Pitch Shifter Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/envE6X
Custom Randy Beis Handbuilt Overdrive and Distortion Pedal
Boss RV-6 Digital Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3Jy75K
Boss DD-5 Digital Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/B5Ey6W
Mercy Fuzz Effects Fuzz Pedal
Boss BCB-60 Pedal Board - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYBKgr
Dunlop Nylon Standard Medium Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3kAZnk
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - November 8, 2025
Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH THE FRIGHTS:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/frightsband
Instagram - https://instagram.com/thefrights
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Skip Intro
00:47 Guitars
03:09 Pedalboard
05:08 Amp & Cabinet
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
