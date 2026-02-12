The Frights’ Jordan Clark - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 606

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jordan Clark, guitarist of the surf punk band, The Frights, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Ready When You Are Tour with Flycatcher, Remo Drive, Liily, and Buddha Trixie. The Frights is currently supporting their newest album, Ready When You Are.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Gibson ES-339 Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DW0e2a

Gibson Flying V Electric Guitar, 1990s model - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rE4D7y

Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PzjVPN

Custom Randy Beis Handwired Tube Amplifier Head

Avatar 2x12 Guitar Speaker Cabinet loaded with Hellatone Speakers

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOka2L

Boss PS-6 Harmonist Pitch Shifter Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/envE6X

Custom Randy Beis Handbuilt Overdrive and Distortion Pedal

Boss RV-6 Digital Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3Jy75K

Boss DD-5 Digital Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/B5Ey6W

Mercy Fuzz Effects Fuzz Pedal

Boss BCB-60 Pedal Board - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYBKgr

Dunlop Nylon Standard Medium Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3kAZnk





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 8, 2025

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Skip Intro

00:47 Guitars

03:09 Pedalboard

05:08 Amp & Cabinet





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





