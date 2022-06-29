🇫🇷 Journalists overheard the conversation between Biden and Macron at the G7 summit

Macron told Biden that Saudi Arabia and the UAE do not have enough oil capacity to replace Russian oil:

“I had a conversation with MbZ (Mohammed bin Zayed). He told me two things. That he is at the maximum, at the maximum of production capacity. This is what he claims. And then he said that the Saudis could increase production by 150,000 barrels a day. Maybe a little more, but they won't have additional capacity until six months from now."

The puppet show folks!

Source @Intel Slava Z





