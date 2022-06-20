HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! | GLORY TO GOD!!!

https://youtu.be/DXmdMknZR3M URGENT PASSOVER VIDEO!!! 💖Salvation means to be saved from something. Biblically this salvation means to be saved from death. Below is a simple explanation of what this mean. 🙏💗 (( PLEASE READ MY ENTIRE LIST, PASSED THE ABC'S TO UNDERSTAND THIS FULLY, GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!) Acts 4:12 "Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved." A - Admit Admit what you have done wrong and ask forgiveness. Romans 3:23 All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. Romans 6:23 The wages of sin is death. John 1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness. B - Believe Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose again as a payment for your sins. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. 1 Corinthians 15:3-4 Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures. Romans 5:8 But God demonstrates His own love for us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. C - Confess and Choose Confess and choose to allow God to the be in charge of your life Matthew 16:24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. Romans 10:9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:13 Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. ((OH WAIT.... There's more!!!)) Acts 2:38 Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. Acts 10:38, Acts 2:4, (About Baptism) John 14:15, Exodus 20:3-17. (About commandments) John 15:4, Matthew 7:17 (About bearing fruit) Galatians 5:22-23 (Fruits of the spirit) 1 John 4:16 And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 (Explains what love is in detail) I would rather explain this more in detail so you understand fully what true repentance looks like, in doing so... the Holy Spirit will help guide you into all truth and walk beside you and help transform you from the inside out!! Amen, Glory to God!! :) _________________________________PRAYER NEED___________________________________ Please keep praying for our roof, we are getting snow. Yet I'm at peace!! Glory to God!! :) Prayers : Command the winds to stop in Yeshua's name and also for the snow to not come near our dwelling in Yeshua's name I pray, Amen!! ____________________________MERCH STORE_________________________________________ BONFIRE MERCH STORE LINK: https://www.bonfire.com/store/shine-bright-2/ Links to MERCH @ BONFIRE ARE BELOW!! https://www.bonfire.com/shine-bright-90/ https://www.bonfire.com/dont-follow-me-follow-jesus-christ/ https://www.bonfire.com/lets-go-fishingfor-souls/ https://www.bonfire.com/shine-brightly-3/ https://www.bonfire.com/time-to-get-right-with-the-lord-today/ _____________OTHER LINKS TO MY OTHER CHANNEL AND TWITTER ETC__________ You can click on BRIGHTEON from my youtube banner link but you will have to search Christ Shines In My Life to find my videos! :) My Twitter is alisha_coach or you can find it under AlishaLifeCoach Message from God!!! Choices to be made!!!! part 1 https://youtu.be/RB7DHXMUhQQ Message from God!!! Choices to be made!!!! part 2 https://youtu.be/YDgJ0yx0ZNA Most Important Decision of your life: https://youtu.be/3e-IW8uZbag Testimonies of God saving my life! PT 1 https://youtu.be/cfmBtm1NzZs Funny video: https://youtu.be/G_Rtwj9xFWA Please Remember to Like, Comment, share and Subscribe!! :) I am grateful to you and all who support this channel!! :)