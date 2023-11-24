Defend The Children

The U.S. gubment is the largest facilitator of child trafficking in the world.
Every year, thousands of unaccompanied minors are brought across the U.S. border in a coordinated trafficking ring — funded in part by American taxpayers.
These children are then sold off as slaves and worse.
Aaron Stevenson is a DHS whistleblower who is trying to stop it.
Redacted News | DHS Whistleblower Exposes America's Hidden Child Trafficking Ring (24 November 2023)
