Defend The Children

The U.S. gubment is the largest facilitator of child trafficking in the world.

Every year, thousands of unaccompanied minors are brought across the U.S. border in a coordinated trafficking ring — funded in part by American taxpayers.

These children are then sold off as slaves and worse.

Aaron Stevenson is a DHS whistleblower who is trying to stop it.


Redacted News | DHS Whistleblower Exposes America's Hidden Child Trafficking Ring (24 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/oAD9LwGsHQA

