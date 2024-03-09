A concentration of M901 launchers and AN/MPQ-53A radar of the Patriot PAC-1/2 SAM system was successfully hit by a missile 9M723-1 of the Iskander-M complex near Krasnoarmeisk

Create New Account
A concentration of M901 launchers and AN/MPQ-53A radar of the Patriot PAC-1/2 SAM system was successfully hit by an operational-tactical quasi-ballistic missile 9M723-1 of the Iskander-M complex near Krasnoarmeisk. It is likely that it was the enemy SAM crew which has destroyed several of our Su-35S and Su-34s in the Donetsk area over the course of the year, that was put out of action.

Source @Intel Slava Z

