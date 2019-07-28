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THE WEDNESDAY SHOW - DEBUNKING THE ANTI-SECOND AMENDMENT RHETORIC
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233 views • July 28, 2019
In tonight's episode your host will take on the challenge of debunking the anti second amendment rhetoric that politicians, mainstream media, liberals, Socialists, Communists, Marxists and Progressives spew.
#2ndAmendment #RightOfThePeople #NaturalUnalienableRights
Owning a firearm is an individual right of the people. It is one of many natural unalienable rights that are non-negotiable. However, we have the Democrats wanting to take away our natural rights and we have Republicans negotiating our natural rights. How soon people forget what happened when Stalin and Mao disarmed their people. Millions of them died.
Patriot Watch Media, is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!
Be a part of the show and interact with them live! Find them on ZOOM by creating a free account at https://zoom.us! Once you've created your free account, simply login, click on 'Join a Meeting' and when prompted, type in 664535859.
If you already have a ZOOM account, simply copy and paste the following link.
https://zoom.us/j/664535859
Visit their official website and Joe's website for great educational and truthful content and follow them on various social media and all of their podcasts!!
https://patriotwatchmedia.com/
https://joeberlyak.com/
**FAIR USE**
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research., Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Patriot Watch Media has neither monetized this work nor sought any profit from its distribution.
#2ndAmendment #RightOfThePeople #NaturalUnalienableRights
Owning a firearm is an individual right of the people. It is one of many natural unalienable rights that are non-negotiable. However, we have the Democrats wanting to take away our natural rights and we have Republicans negotiating our natural rights. How soon people forget what happened when Stalin and Mao disarmed their people. Millions of them died.
Patriot Watch Media, is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!
Be a part of the show and interact with them live! Find them on ZOOM by creating a free account at https://zoom.us! Once you've created your free account, simply login, click on 'Join a Meeting' and when prompted, type in 664535859.
If you already have a ZOOM account, simply copy and paste the following link.
https://zoom.us/j/664535859
Visit their official website and Joe's website for great educational and truthful content and follow them on various social media and all of their podcasts!!
https://patriotwatchmedia.com/
https://joeberlyak.com/
**FAIR USE**
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research., Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Patriot Watch Media has neither monetized this work nor sought any profit from its distribution.
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