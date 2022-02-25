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Russia - Lavrov, Trump, Biden, Psaki
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55 views • February 25, 2022
3:07 Lavrov - Minsk Agreement discussion on February 23.
1:04 Trump - Putin declared two regions independent results in peacekeeping mission
1:55 Biden - Says the US will not fight a physical war with Russia
:43 Psaki - Hides behind Trump in response to Russian invasion
3:37 Fighting Russia without guns looks like this
5 clips, 10:27.
1:04 Trump - Putin declared two regions independent results in peacekeeping mission
1:55 Biden - Says the US will not fight a physical war with Russia
:43 Psaki - Hides behind Trump in response to Russian invasion
3:37 Fighting Russia without guns looks like this
5 clips, 10:27.
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