How Can Blood Justify a Sinner? | The Truth About Salvation

What is the basis of your salvation?

Many rely on religion, good works, or trying their best—but none of those can justify a sinner before a holy God. In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster shows us that only the blood of Jesus can justify and cleanse from sin.



📖 Romans 5:9 — “Much more then, being now justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.”

📖 1 John 1:7 — “The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin.”

📖 Exodus 12 — “When I see the blood, I will pass over you.”



🚨 Key Truths:

Justification is not based on denomination or good works

God’s wrath passes over those who have applied the blood

The Passover lamb in Exodus was a symbol of Christ

Without the blood, there is no cleansing, no protection, no justification

No matter how bad your past, the blood can cleanse you today!



🔴 “When I see the blood, I will pass over you…”

That promise still holds today. Will you apply the blood to your life?



👉 This message is for:

Those seeking true salvation

Believers needing assurance

Anyone struggling with guilt and wondering, “Am I really forgiven?”



