How Can Blood Justify a Sinner? | The Truth About Salvation
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
0
17 views • 3 weeks ago

What is the basis of your salvation?
Many rely on religion, good works, or trying their best—but none of those can justify a sinner before a holy God. In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster shows us that only the blood of Jesus can justify and cleanse from sin.

📖 Romans 5:9 — “Much more then, being now justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.”
📖 1 John 1:7 — “The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin.”
📖 Exodus 12 — “When I see the blood, I will pass over you.”

🚨 Key Truths:
    Justification is not based on denomination or good works
    God’s wrath passes over those who have applied the blood
    The Passover lamb in Exodus was a symbol of Christ
    Without the blood, there is no cleansing, no protection, no justification
    No matter how bad your past, the blood can cleanse you today!

🔴 “When I see the blood, I will pass over you…”
That promise still holds today. Will you apply the blood to your life?

👉 This message is for:
    Those seeking true salvation
    Believers needing assurance
    Anyone struggling with guilt and wondering, “Am I really forgiven?”

Keywords
how to be savedforgiveness of sinblood of jesusdaily devotionjesus savespassover lambexodus 12biblical teachingwhen i see the bloodpower of the bloodsalvation in christchristian devotionalwords from the wordpastor roderick webstergospel truthjustification explainedjustified by bloodromans 5-91 john 1-7applying the blood
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:20Understanding Justification

01:52The Basis of Justification

03:33Biblical Illustration of Justification

09:12The Importance of the Blood

09:55Conclusion and Call to Action

