How Can Blood Justify a Sinner? | The Truth About Salvation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the basis of your salvation?
Many rely on religion, good works, or trying their best—but none of those can justify a sinner before a holy God. In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster shows us that only the blood of Jesus can justify and cleanse from sin.
📖 Romans 5:9 — “Much more then, being now justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.”
📖 1 John 1:7 — “The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin.”
📖 Exodus 12 — “When I see the blood, I will pass over you.”
🚨 Key Truths:
Justification is not based on denomination or good works
God’s wrath passes over those who have applied the blood
The Passover lamb in Exodus was a symbol of Christ
Without the blood, there is no cleansing, no protection, no justification
No matter how bad your past, the blood can cleanse you today!
🔴 “When I see the blood, I will pass over you…”
That promise still holds today. Will you apply the blood to your life?
👉 This message is for:
Those seeking true salvation
Believers needing assurance
Anyone struggling with guilt and wondering, “Am I really forgiven?”
📢 Share this video. Someone in your contacts needs to hear it today.
🔔 Subscribe for daily devotionals rooted in the Word of God.
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:20Understanding Justification
01:52The Basis of Justification
03:33Biblical Illustration of Justification
09:12The Importance of the Blood
09:55Conclusion and Call to Action