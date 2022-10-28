Ukraine Update Oct 28, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with up to two company tactical groups reinforced by mercenaries, attacked Russia's positions in the direction of Nikolayevka and Orlyanka, Kharkov region. All the enemy attacks have been repelled. Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel and militants, 1 tank, 6 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickup trucks were eliminated.

◽️In the Krasny Liman direction, the battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted an offensive in the direction of Chervonopopovka of the Lugansk People's Republic. Russia's troops impeded the hostile advancing units. As a result of the fire damage, more than 120 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, and 4 pickup trucks were annihilated.

◽️In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, two reinforced company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the positions of Russian troops in the direction of Malaya Aleksandrovka (Kherson region) and Ternovye Pody (Nikolayev region). The enemy's offensive was upset by Russia's firepower. The AFU troops were driven back to the initial positions. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 7 armored fighting vehicles, and 4 cars were destroyed.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery neutralized four AFU command posts close to Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov region), Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic), Trifonovka, Andreevka (Kherson region), as well as 62 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 186 areas.

💥 A Ukrainian defense enterprise producing solid rocket fuel, explosives, and gunpowder for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wiped out near the city of Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Novotroitskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In the past 24 hours, Russia's air defence systems have shot down 4 unmanned aerial vehicles over Olgovka, Tyaginka, Lvov, Kherson region, Zeleny Gai (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, 6 shells of the US HIMARS MLRS were intercepted close to Antonovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense