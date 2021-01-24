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Ένα σκάφος γεμάτο Αφρικαvούς έφτασε στη Λέσβο από την Τουρκία!!
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60 views • January 24, 2021
Παρά το lockdown, την πανδημία και τις διαβεβαιώσεις του υπουργείου Μετανάστευσης πως έχουν περιοριστεί οι ροές παράνομων μεταναστών στη χώρα μας καθημερινά σχεδόν φτάνουν αλλοδαποί στα ελληνικά νησιά.
Στο βίντεο, το οποίο είναι από το βράδυ της Τετάρτης, βλέπουμε ένα σκάφος γεμάτο Αφρικανούς που μόλις έφτασαν στο νησί της Λέσβου από την Τουρκία....
Στο βίντεο, το οποίο είναι από το βράδυ της Τετάρτης, βλέπουμε ένα σκάφος γεμάτο Αφρικανούς που μόλις έφτασαν στο νησί της Λέσβου από την Τουρκία....
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